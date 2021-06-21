What to expect when marijuana becomes legalized in Virginia on July 1st

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Recreational use marijuana will be fully legal in Virginia on July 1st, but there are some things you need to know.

Adults 21 and over can have up to an ounce of marijuana and households will be able to grow up to four plants. Officials said any adult found with more than one ounce, but less than one pound can be ticketed up to $25. Anything more than that will be considered a felony.

The state is creating an agency called the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority. This agency will monitor sales.

As far as where you can smoke, officials said consumption will be legal in private. Public use and use inside a vehicle will remain illegal.

