LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Icy conditions are expected to hit the West Virginia Mountains on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Though impacts from this system are not expected to be major, it is always better to be prepared.

With bad weather potentially headed for multiple counties in our area, you might decide now is a good time to stock up on a few winter-weather-preparedness essentials.

S.J. Neathawk Lumber in Lewisburg may have what you need to prepare for potential bad weather.

First up – a generator. But which generator is right for you? Randy Luck, a salesman at S.J. Neathawk helps customers figure out what is right for them.

“Well we try to size it to what their needs are,” said Luck. “Do you want to run all of your lights? Do you want to run just your pump or your refrigerator? Or a combination of all of those?”

Once you pick out the right generator, you will want to make sure you will not slip and fall on ice while trying to install it.

“We’ve got some that are concrete-safe so you can put it on your walks and your steps. And then we have some that are a little bit more coarse that would be good for your driveways, et cetera. You could put it down before, you could put it down during, you could put it down after, and if the storm is bad enough you’ll do all three, probably,” Luck said.

You might even consider purchasing a Roof Rake, which can help you scrape ice and snow off your roof, to avoid a potentially catastrophic roof collapse.