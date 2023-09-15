MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The majority of West Virginia University’s Board of Governors (BOG) Friday voted to accept most of the proposed cuts to programs and employees.

Starting Monday, Sept. 18, the 25 impacted academic units will begin coordinating with the Provost’s Office to implement the recommendations, including teach outs for programs being discontinued and the start of notifications for the Reduction in Force process, according to a press release from WVU.

WVU said less than 1% of undergraduate students are in affected majors—91 students with a single major; 57 students with a dual major—and 238 or approximately 4% of graduate students are enrolled in those programs.

But not every school is shrinking. During Friday’s meeting, WVU said the BOG approved the creation of departments of Hematology and Oncology, and Cancer Prevention and Control within the School of Medicine.

“In the next several months, to improve customer service and provide the best chance to successfully implement the WVU Modernization Project, the University needs to undertake a comprehensive review of administrative functions and processes for better alignment, responsiveness and efficiency,” Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said in the release.

WVU said the board also heard a report that financial indicators for the University are trending up this fall with overall student enrollment and housing occupancy currently up over budget estimates.

The next regular BOG meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17.