What’s next for second impeachment of President Trump?

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– On Wednesday, January 13, 2021 members of the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time.

Trump made history by being the first president to be impeached twice in his term, but many people are wondering what happens next. Jim White is a Political Science Professor at Concord University Jim White.

“President Trump was impeached by the United States House of Representatives and at some point that article of impeachment will be transmitted to the Senate. At which time the Senate will commence a trial,” White explained.

White said Trump is charged with Incitement of Insurrection. Lawmakers believed he played a role in the attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“The article of impeachment passed by the United States House of Representatives was incitement of insurrection, and the Senate will try that ,and that’s a matter that our members of Congress will vote on,” White said.

White said before the impeachment of President Trump, there were only two other presidents who were impeached in United States history. Trump will no longer be in office by the time the trial starts in the Senate; however, White said the hearings can continue without him being in office.

“The trial can and will proceed after Trump is gone from office. For a couple of reasons, one if the Senate goes on to convict President Trump they might bar him from serving in Federal Office again,” White continued.

White also said the Senate can begin the trial as early as Inauguration Day. The Senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.