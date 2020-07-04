Wheeling Hospital to open urgent care facility, pharmacy in downtown Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Hospital’s new urgent care facility and pharmacy is set to open Monday, July 6 to better serve those who work, live or travel in downtown Wheeling.

Located at 1025 Market Street in the Stone Center, the facility will feature seven exam rooms, radiology, lab draw station and pharmacy. Appointments or referrals will not be necessary to receive services.

The urgent care will best serve patients with easily treatable issues, such as colds, limb injuries and allergic reactions. For major emergencies, patients are still urged to call 911.

We are pleased to be able to offer this service to the Wheeling community and do our part to bring health care back to the downtown market. Our hope is that people will utilize this center for minor acute illness that previously were being seen in the emergency room. Doug Harrison, CEO – Wheeling Hospital

Dr. Rex Lasure has been selected as Medical Director of the new urgent care facility. He has several years of work experience in urgent care with MedExpress and currently teaches at the Wheeling Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program.

The Urgent Care will serve patients on a walk-in basis for acute conditions including illness, injury, cuts, minor fractures and any acute medical problem for which hospital admission is unlikely. Other Wheeling Hospital urgent care clinics are planned for the future in order to serve the community and to assist local medical providers by providing service to patients when their doctors’ offices may be closed or unable to attend to their problems promptly. The Urgent Care will not replace patients’ primary or specialty physicians, nor will it replace the Emergency Department for serious medical issues. Patients needing follow up or prolonged care will be referred for such care, preferably with their own doctor. Dr. Rex Lasure, Medical Director – Wheeling Hospital Urgent Care

Pharmacists Mike Young and Kim Baller will be at the helm of the new Stone Center Pharmacy. It will offer medication synchronization, refill reminders and immunizations.

Both the urgent care and pharmacy will be operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wheeling Hospital Urgent – (304) 231-2100

Stone Center Pharmacy – (304) 231-2102

