GHENT, WV (WVNS) — One of the best things about the holiday season is watching your favorite childhood Christmas movie while cozied up under a blanket with some hot cocoa.

But due to streaming services taking over, it seems to be harder and harder to catch your favorite flick on regular cable or satellite television. Well don’t worry, 59News has you covered with everything you need to know about when and where you can watch you favorite holiday movies this year!

Of course you have the ever-steady Christmas Eve showing of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ on NBC at 8 PM. And don’t forget about Ralphie on TBS for a 24-hour Christmas Day Marathon of ‘A Christmas Story’!

Unfortunately for ‘Peanuts’ fans, all Charlie Brown Holiday Specials will only air on Apple TV+

Out of CBS, NBC and ABC, only one has released their 2022 holiday programming schedule! The story will be updated as schedules are released! The list of movies, shows, dates, and times could change due to TV programming, so make sure to check back to this article often!

*All times are applicable to Eastern and Pacific time zones unless otherwise stated. (Check your local listings!)

CBS

Thursday, November 24, 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: 9 AM to 12 PM (re-air 1 PM to 4 PM)

9 AM to 12 PM Friday, November 25, 2022 Frosty The Snowman: 8 PM to 8:30 PM

8 PM to 8:30 PM Frosty Returns: 8:30 PM to 9 PM

8:30 PM to 9 PM A Christmas Proposal: 9 PM to 11 PM

Saturday, November 26, 2022 Robbie The Reindeer: 8 PM to 9 PM

The Story of Santa Clause: 9 PM to 10 PM Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: 8 PM to 9 PM

8 PM to 9 PM Reindeer In Here: 9 PM to 10 PM

Sunday, December 4, 2022 Fit For Christmas: 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM ET (8 PM to 10 PM PT) Sunday, December 11, 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years: 8 PM to 9 PM

8 PM to 9 PM Must Love Christmas: 9 PM to 11 PM

Thursday, December 15, 2022 Ghosts | 1hr Holiday Episode: 8 PM to 9 PM Sunday, December 18, 2022 When Christmas Was Young: 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM ET (8 PM to 10 PM PT)

Friday, December 23, 2022 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove: 8 PM to 9 PM

Christmas Takes Flight: 9 PM to 11 PM Wednesday, December 28, 2022 Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute To The Songs of Paul Simon: 8 PM to 10 PM

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman: 10 PM to 11 PM

Saturday , December 31, 2022 New Years Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash: 8 PM to 10 PM & 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM

