GHENT, WV (WVNS) — This Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a college football game in Bloomington, Indiana. In addition, next Sunday, September 10, 2023, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the San Francisco 49ers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

These games will be exclusively broadcast on CBS 59News and FOX 59, but since WVNS 59News was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore WVNS 59News to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WVNS 59News has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WVNS 59News is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WVNS 59News broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Bunkers Sports Bar & Restaurant in Daniels, West Virginia or the Watering Hole in Shady Spring, West Virginia.

WVNS 59News’ parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.