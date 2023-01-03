HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities were ranked among the worst places in the United States for keeping New Year’s resolutions, a recent WalletHub study found.

WalletHub stated that someone’s success in keeping resolutions may depend on where they live. This means a lack of healthy options and financial opportunities in cities can hinder residents’ motivation for self-improvement.

WalletHub analyzed places where Americans are most and least likely to keep their 2023 goals, stemming from the most popular and commonly broken resolutions. The study ranked over 180 cities on their self-improvement opportunities like exercise options, rent affordability, income growth, quality of local schools and more.

WalletHub concluded that Charleston and Huntington are some of the worst U.S. cities for keeping New Year’s goals. Below is a table with WalletHub’s findings.

City Overall Rank Total Score Health Resolutions Financial Resolutions School & Work Resolutions Bad-Habit Resolutions Relationship Resolutions Charleston 164 45.42 174 57 43 173 160 Huntington 178 40.29 175 170 96 182 129 NOTE: A lower rank/score represents the best conditions in a category, whereas a higher number means the worst conditions.

