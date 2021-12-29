Whiskey most popular New Year’s Eve spirit in Southern WV

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) – Godfather Spirits in Prosperity said New Year’s Eve is typically their busiest day of the entire year.

When it comes to what beverages are most popular this year, they say they’ve seen people moving away from beer, ciders and seltzers, and more people moving toward traditional liquors this year.

When asked about top-sellers, employee Chris Taylor responded “Crown Royal. Jameson. Jack Daniels. Jim Beam. Just your basics. We sell a little bit of everything about this time of year.”