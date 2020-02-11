White Sulphur Springs City Council looks to pass medical cannabis ordinance

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A city in Greenbrier County is looking to pass a medical cannabis ordinance.

During a city council meeting on Monday, February 10, 2020, White Sulphur Springs city council members unanimously passed the ordinance.

White Sulphur Springs Mayor, Bruce Bowling, told 59News this ordinance will be a little different. He said the city wants to control where the dispensaries go. Also, dispensaries must be at least 300 feet away from churches or schools.

The ordinance will be up for its second reading at the next city council meeting.