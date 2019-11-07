White Sulphur Springs man charged with soliciting a minor

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A man who tried to pick up a teenage boy using a social media app is facing serious charges. Hampton Bragg, 52, of White Sulphur Springs, WV is accused of Solicitation of a Minor.

According to court documents, Bragg contacted the victim using the Grindr app on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2019. He asked the person he thought was a 15-year-old boy about having oral sex and wanted to meet the teen.

The two were supposed to meet at a hotel in Lewisburg on Nov. 1. Troopers spotted the Bragg driving a Jeep that was registered to him, but did not make an arrest because the vehicle did not fit the description in the communications.

On Nov. 2, Task Force Officers met with Bragg where he worked. During the interview they said he admitted to knowing the person he was talking to was 15 and discussed having oral sex with the potential victim.

Bragg was released on bond.