UPDATE: Monday, June 6, 2022: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A man with dementia who was last seen on May 28, 2022, is still missing.

According to the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, John H. Deaver, 65, who has dementia, was last seen on Tuckahoe Road in White Sulphur Springs on May 28, 2022, between the hours of 9 AM and 11 AM. He was reportedly wearing a white shirt and shorts of an unknown color.

Deaver has scars from previous burns on his right arm and legs. He also has a Harley Davidson tattoo on his upper arm area.

Anyone with any information on Deaver’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the White Sulphur Springs Police Department at 304-536-1466 or simply call 911.

