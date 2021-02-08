White Sulphur Springs Public Library rolls out free newsletter

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Many of us are left with a lot more down time during the pandemic, which is a great time to pick up a new hobby. Some people turn to grabbing a good book to pass the time. So, many libraries are doing their best to keep their doors open.

The White Sulphur Springs Public Library created a new tool to better communicate with everyone.

Library Director, Joann Hartzell, said they rolled out a free newsletter.

“Once you sign up for it, it’s completely free, and it will, on a weekly basis, let you know what new materials have been added to the collection,” Hartzell said. “It’s also a great way to community with our public about changes in hours, upcoming events.”

Hartzell said all you need to sign up for the newsletter, is an email address.