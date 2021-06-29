White Sulphur Springs welcomes new café

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Business is certainly booming in one city in Greenbrier County. There is a new café in White Sulphur Springs.

The Local officially opened their doors on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Founding Partner Clay Elkins said people living in town were asking the partners for a nice coffee shop and a breakfast place. He said they are excited to fill this need and to progress White Sulphur Springs into a destination town.

“We’re really going to be focusing on a lot of fresh made items,” Elkins said. “It’s gonna be served quickly so it’ll be sitting for you to grab a quick salad, maybe a caesar salad with chicken, maybe a greek salad. Then, we’re gonna start going into some fun eclectic stuff.”

Elkins added they serve Black Dog Coffee, sandwiches, and even milkshakes with Homestead Creamery Ice Cream.

The Local will be open every day at 7a.m.. For closing, that time will depend on the day of the week. Elkins said on the weekends, they plan to stay open a little later to accommodate guests for dinner.