White water rafters return for start of Gauley season

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Gauley season kicked off on Friday, September 11, 2020. It is a time when white water rafters can experience the world renowned class five rapids along the Gauley River.

Rafters from all over the world will make their way to southern West Virginia over the next few weeks. Jake Padalino told 59News rafting down the Gauley River is an annual outing for him and his friends. He said he has been coming here since 1993.

“Well the Gauley is probably the most exciting and one of the more difficult rafting rivers that we have in the east especially the southeast. It’s kinda really a treat we look forward to it all year long because it only runs six weeks a year, and we were kind of worried it wouldn’t happen this year,” Padalino explained.

Gauley season runs until October 18, 2020.