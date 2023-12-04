CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – December 4 marks the anniversary of a significant date in the Mountain State’s history. On that date in 1957, the first woman to serve as West Virginia’s Secretary of State was appointed to the position. She was also a former West Virginia Delegate.

Helen (Froelich) Holt was born in 1913 in Gridley, Illinois, the daughter of the town’s mayor, William Froelich and his wife Edna, according to Holt’s Wikipedia page. After graduating high school as a valedictorian, she went on to earn degrees from Stephens College, Northwestern University and University of Missouri, according to the West Virginia History and Archives. At Northwestern, she earned both her bachelor’s and masters degrees in zoology.

She went on to teach at Greenbrier College in Lewisburg, West Virginia. She then married former U.S. Senator and West Virginia Delegate Rush Holt, Sr. in 1941, and had three children. According to the West Virginia Encyclopedia, Holt Sr. was known for being the youngest person ever elected to the U.S. Senate – at the age of 29 in 1934. However, due to the age minimum required, the “Boy Senator” could not take his Senate seat until his 30th birthday in June 1935.

Helen Holt continued her teaching career throughout her marriage to Rush. According to the West Virginia History and Archives, Helen was also active in her husband’s political career, including joining him in election campaigns. In 1954, Rush was reelected to the WV House of Delegates, but just a month into his term, he passed away on Feb. 8, 1955 from cancer.

To fill Rush’s seat quickly, Helen was appointed by then-Governor William C. Marland to fill the remainder of her late husband’s two-year term. The West Virginia Encyclopedia says she continued to teach throughout her time as a state delegate.

Helen Holt opted not to run for re-election at the end of the term.

In 1957, Holt would again be pulled into the political spotlight to fill an un-expired term. WV Secretary of State Daniel Pitt O’Brien died on Nov. 29, 1957, due to a “heart ailment,” according to a newspaper clipping from the West Virginia History and Archives website.

O’Brien first began his own tenure as Secretary of State in 1948 when he was appointed to the position following the death of his father, William O’Brien. Daniel O’Brien was already running in the 1948 election to succeed his father in the position, according to O’Brien’s Wikipedia page.

Following the younger O’Brien’s death, then-Governor Cecil Underwood tapped Holt to take over the role, making her the first woman to hold a state-wide office in West Virginia and the first woman to serve on the Board of Public Works, according to the West Virginia History and Archives.

She was sworn into the position on Dec. 4, 1957.

Holt sought re-election in 1958, but lost the race to Joe Burdett. Her term officially ended in January 1959.

The loss didn’t end Holt’s career as a political figure in the state. She went on to be appointed Assistant Commissioner for Public Institutions, overseeing nursing homes and women’s prisons in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Encyclopedia.

In 1960, Holt’s career took a national turn when she was selected by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to take charge of a new program through the Federal Housing Program. Serving in this position through Eisenhower’s term and six more presidencies, she helped reform and improve the policies and practices for nursing homes and long-term-care facilities throughout the country.

As the Assistant Commissioner, Holt also helped to create assisted living facilities, helped to secure insured mortgages to build 1,000 new nursing homes, and encouraged higher education institutions to offer nursing home administration degrees, according to the West Virginia Encyclopedia.

She continued her work for the program until she retired in 1984. Holt passed away at her home in Boca Raton, Florida, in 2015 at the age of 101.

Since Holt, only two other women have held the position of West Virginia Secretary of State. Betty Ireland (R) was elected in 2004, serving one term, and Natalie Tennant was elected in 2008 and 2012, serving two terms. Because Holt was appointed to the Secretary of State position, Ireland became the first woman elected to a position in West Virginia’s executive branch of government, according to the West Virginia Encyclopedia.