Why we celebrate Cinco de Mayo

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — May 5 is Cinco de Mayo.

Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican holiday celebrated by Americans each year. Cinco de Mayo, or the 5th of May is a day to remember the historic Battle of Puebla. In 1862, the Mexican Army won the first battle of Puebla against France.

Cinco de Mayo is more widely celebrated in the U.S. than it is in Mexico. Celebrations began in California in 1863.

Americans celebrate the holiday with tacos and margaritas. Mexicans commemorate the Battle of Puebla through parades and battle reenactments.