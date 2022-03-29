CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– March is National Nutrition Month!

All across the Mountain state nutrition programs are emphasizing the importance of not only balanced meals but making them taste good. The WIC Program focuses on nutrition in women, infants, and children from pregnancy through age 5.

We spoke with their outreach coordinator and West Virginia’s WIC program, she said instilling healthy habits at a young age sets children up for healthy eating for the rest of their lives.

“There are statistics that show that it really improves their overall health,” Diane Landy said. “Food is really like a medicine, good food is like a medicine and it improves one’s health tremendously.”

Landy went on and said many fall into a rut cooking the same food repeatedly or option for premade food. She and the WIC program encourage experimenting with different spices and cultural foods to keep your plate tasting fresh all year long.