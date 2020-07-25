Widespread power outage reported in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Homes and businesses across Raleigh County are without power on Saturday evening.

According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, more than 1,200 customers have been out of power since around 5:10 p.m.



Outages range from the Prosperity area, head along Eisenhower Drive and Route 19, and goes through parts of Sprague.



Our team is currently working to figure out what caused the widespread outage.

Appalachian Power’s website says the latest power could be restored is around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.



Stay with 59 News for more details.