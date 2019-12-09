Widows of fallen officers receive holiday gift from Beckley police department alumni association

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Several women across Beckley were paid a visit by Patrolman Andy Wickline Monday morning to receive a special gift, since they are the widows of fallen Beckley police officers.

“You miss a lot of family time in this job,” Wickline said. “Family is a big priority for us so anytime we get to go out and interact with the families of the officers that came before us, it’s a great opportunity for us.”

Wickline loaded his car with the personalized packages at Tim Berry’s office. Berry is a retired officer and the President of the Beckley Police Department Alumni Association.

He told 59 News this is the first year the tradition has re-emerged since falling to the wayside in the 1990s.

“This year we’ve ordered a breakfast basket and a box of petit fours which have ‘Merry Christmas’on them,” Berry said. “The ultimate goal of the tradition here is to let our widows know they’re not forgotten.”

As each woman, like wife of Charles Smith II, Britney Smith, answered the door, they were reminded that they are still a part of their husbands’ law enforcement family.

“This is a very big surprise,” Smith said. “It’s very humbling to know that they still think about him and his family and his daughter its very humbling I appreciate it so much.”