WiFi hotspots installed in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Heading back to school will look different this year as some kids are stepping into classrooms, while others are learning from the comfort of their homes.

To better help those learning virtually, Governor Justice created Kids Connect, an initiative to install more than 1,000 WiFi hotspots in communities across the state. Kenneth Lester, the Technology Systems Specialist in Summers County, said this will allow students to use hotspots to complete their coursework.

“All of our schools will be set up with that in terms of parking lot hotspots, and they will also be working at the state parks; Bluestone State Park, Pipestem, and as well as the Summers County library,” Lester said.

Lester also said they are working on adding their own hotspots to other places in the county. These hotspots will be installed in areas not already set up with Governor Justice’s Kids Connect.

“Bobcats Connect, as we have themed the program, to where we’re going to put at least 8 more hotspots in Summers County,” Lester said.

Lester said these hotspots will allow kids to focus on their school work and parents will not have to worry about online distractions.

“That will filter out some of the things online that we don’t want kids to have access to,” Lester said.