Wild Blue Adventure Co. provides adventure of a lifetime

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wild Blue Adventure Company sits on 282 Hinkle Rd. in Fayetteville. Owner, operator, and pilot, Bill Chouinard, said his business is home to an historic biplane.

“1943 Boeing Stearman. You think about that, 77-years-old. It’s pretty amazing,” Chouinard said.

Chouinard said this WWII era biplane once trained youth who were gearing up to go into battle. Now, Chouinard said this plane is flying through the Southern West Virginia skies. People can even see it flying through the New River Gorge and Summersville Lake areas. Chouinard said he is taking people up in the plane, as long as weather permits.

“We really tailor the ride to the person’s expectations, their experience, and also their comfort zone,” Chouinard said.

59News was able to go for a ride with Chouinard as the pilot. We discovered Chouinard has the passenger sit up front. He takes them through a briefing before taking off, and then he steers them up into the skies of West Virginia. Chouinard said the goal is to make people fall in love.

“This isn’t really a thrill ride. We really want to grow the love of aviation with this plane. If I land and someone says this is the best experience I’ve ever had, I was never really scared, that’s really what we’re looking for,” Chouinard said.

People can schedule times to take a ride. For more information, call the company at (304) 574-1150.