ELKINS, WV (WVNS) -- In order to protect the health and safety of employees and visitors to the Monongahela National Forest, virtual services are being implemented. The action comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and are in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.

Offices in the forest are closed as are developed campgrounds. However, the public is encouraged to visit the Monongahela National Forest website for digital services and contact information for the various offices. There are staff on duty from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.