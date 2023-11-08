Wednesday morning we’re still and mild with dense fog likely across the region. By mid-morning winds change direction out of the south as a warm front continues to lift north. Temps jump as a result into the upper 60s and low 70s. With winds 10-15mph sustained and gusts pushing 20-25mph this afternoon, we’ll be ripe for wildfire development while those already burning will grow rapidly. Air quality issues rises with smoke from those fires adding a hazy look to the skies.

Tonight we remain breezy with clear skies. Temps will be mild much of the evening with southerly winds 10-15mph helping us hold to the 60s through midnight. We’ll cool in the overnight hours into the low to mid 50s. Clouds increase by pre-dawn ahead of a cold front expected Thursday.

Thursday morning is mild and breezy as a cold front approaches from the west. This will push warmer southwest winds in helping us warm up into the upper 60s by the afternoon. As our cold front crosses for the late afternoon, sct. showers push in. These will help some with wildfire risks but the scattered nature of them will be problematic for fires already burning. Winds stay steady in speed but shift more westerly by the evening cooling us off into the upper 40s. Scattered showers continue through the overnight in a hit and miss fashion.

Friday showers, some steady at times, are a safe bet. This will go a long way in helping curb growing wildfires and hopefully give firefighters a leg up. Winds will be steady around 5-10mph ushering in cooler air. Clouds cover most of the day will keep temps cool in the 40s. A few of us towards the west will crest the 50 degree mark by the late afternoon but the day will be damp and chilly overall. Showers move out late Friday night.

Saturday we start the day with sunshine towards the west and stubborn morning clouds for the mountains. Clearing skies through the day keeps sunshine around but it won’t help temps much. A slow warm up from the 30s to the low 50s in the afternoon will certainly give us that November chill feeling.

Sunday is a frost morning with temps below freezing but we slowly warm up into the 50s by early afternoon. A cool but comfy afternoon to enjoy. After sunset, with clear skies, we cool back quickly once again into the upper 20s and low 30s for lows.

Monday starts frosty with calm air and morning temps in the 20s and 30s. We do warm up a little into the 50s with west-southwest winds and plenty of sunshine for most. A few clouds towards our south try to filter in but high pressure towards our north will do its best to keep us dry. Virginia counties may see an isolated sprinkle but for now, this looks to stay closer to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

Tuesday boasts another frosty morning with temps in the 20s and 30s with a slow warm up for the afternoon. Highs push into the low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. A few high level clouds early on but building high pressure will have skies clear by the late evening.

In your extended forecast, high pressure builds in over the region for another dry stretch which doesn’t bode well for our drought conditions. Temps remain slightly cooler than average with a cold front expected late into next week but little in the way of rain looks to come with it.

WEDNESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Dry start, clouds build, Sct. showers late. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Showers, windy at times, cooler. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Clearing but chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Chilly sunshine. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Sunshine with slow warm up. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY

Cold sunshine again, highs in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Frost start, mild PM. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Dry stretch continues. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Sun & Clouds. Cooler. Highs in the 40s.