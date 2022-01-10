Will your insurance cover winter weather related accidents?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Something to think about as the winter weather begins is your insurance.

Jereme Evans of West Virginia Insurance, said you should know if you’ll be covered if winter weather affects you. Whether your car slides off the road or a snowy branch falls on your roof, you need to know if your insurance will cover it.

“You need to make sure you have comprehensive coverage on your auto insurance. And you need to make sure you have the right perils covered on your home owner’s,” explained Evans. “Normally on home owner’s, that would come from broader coverage. Basic coverage a lot of times doesn’t offer coverage for things like that.”

Evans said the best way to find out if you’re covered in a certain situation, is to call your agent and ask questions. Go over specific scenarios and make sure you find the right coverage for you.