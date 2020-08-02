Williams Street in Beckley closed due to down tree, power lines

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A residential street in Beckley is closed while EMS crews work to removed a downed tree.

Beckley Firefighters told 59 News high winds caused a tree on Williams Street to fall on several power lines, knocking them down and sparking, creating a small fire.

This caused an outage across Williams Street down to Clyde Street.

Williams Street is closed indefinitely as they are still on site trying to remove the tree while a power company works to restore electricity.

It’s one of several small power power outages across the two Virginia’s Saturday evening. Appalachian Power’s map showed more than 7,000 customers in the dark as of 10:00 p.m.