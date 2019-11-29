Win big by shopping small

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Local businesses across the region are asking you to shop small Saturday, November 30, 2019.

By shopping small in Bluefield, you could win a Shop Small Bag, filled with gift cards from local stores and restaurants, or you could win free Chick-fil-A for a year. All you have to do is make a purchase at participating small businesses at the Pop-up Shop in the Clover Club.

Marie Blackwell, the Bluefield City Ambassador, said shopping small is about the community.

“For many people, the big box shops are important for Black Friday, it’s important for all of the deals, but Saturday makes you focus on what’s in your community and it’s really beneficial for the smaller shops here,” Blackwell explained.

The winner of the prizes will be announced at the Bluefield City Board Meeting on December 10.