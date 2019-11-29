Win big by shopping small

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Local businesses across the region are asking you to shop small Saturday, November 30, 2019.

By shopping small in Bluefield, you could win a Shop Small Bag, filled with gift cards from local stores and restaurants, or you could win free Chick-fil-A for a year. All you have to do is make a purchase at participating small businesses at the Pop-up Shop in the Clover Club.

Marie Blackwell, the Bluefield City Ambassador, said shopping small is about the community.

“For many people, the big box shops are important for Black Friday, it’s important for all of the deals, but Saturday makes you focus on what’s in your community and it’s really beneficial for the smaller shops here,” Blackwell explained.

The winner of the prizes will be announced at the Bluefield City Board Meeting on December 10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Tips to frying a turkey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to frying a turkey"

The Greenbrier Resort full of holiday fun

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Greenbrier Resort full of holiday fun"

SURPRISE SQUAD: Lucky shoppers in Wyoming County surprised with groceries

Thumbnail for the video titled "SURPRISE SQUAD: Lucky shoppers in Wyoming County surprised with groceries"

Mercer County storefronts compete for most festive displays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County storefronts compete for most festive displays"

Local book store asking for new books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local book store asking for new books"

Local Christmas trees displayed at state capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Christmas trees displayed at state capitol"