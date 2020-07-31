HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Wings & Wheels Festival in Hinton is cancelled this year due to COVID-19. Workers at the festival made the announcement on Friday, July 31, 2020.
According to a Facebook post, they said the risks of COVID-19 are too much for the metal of our enthusiasm. The festival is set to happen next year on September 18.
LATEST POSTS:
- More than $700,000 awarded to WVU to create space technology
- Bluefield Beavers Football sets eight game schedule
- Wings & Wheels Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
- WVDHRR will start reporting COVID-19 numbers once per day
- Tazewell County residents recovering from recent flooding