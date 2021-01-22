Winner named in Virginia 38th District Firehouse Primary

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The two week-long special primary election was held in response to the passing of Virginia State Senator Ben Chafin. Travis Hackworth of Tazewell County was named the winner Thursday night.

Hackworth has been in local and state politics for nearly 30 years. He said he believes his lifelong service to his community gave him the support he needed to win.

“It’s a great feeling, we had a wonderful turnout yesterday. The lines were, some had stayed two to three hours out in the cold and the wind and the snow,” said Hackworth.

Hackworth said while he is filling the seat of the late Senator Chafin, he knows he can never replace him.

“Ben was such a gentleman. I’ve always described him as a gentleman. And he’s got really big shoes to fill, I’ll never be able to take his place, but I do feel like we will give it our best shot,” said Hackworth.



Party officials said the turnout was more than they ever expected. Officials said they expected around 800 votes. After Thursday’s tally, more than double were cast.

So what’s next for the Senatorial candidate?

“We’re gonna hit the ground running next week. We’ve already had a lot of calls, we did have the other candidates, most of the other candidates have already called and conceded and given us their congratulations. All very cordial and we wish them the best, they ran a great race and we just have enjoyed, it’s been like a whirlwind and we’re excited to start for the March 23rd,” said Hackworth.