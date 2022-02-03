Winter Games brings a boost in business to local ski resorts

Ghent, WV (WVNS)– Preliminary games and matches are well underway for the 24th Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Opening Ceremonies happen at 6:30 a.m. local time Friday, February 4, 2022, officially marking the opening of the international games. The competition gives winter sports a spot in the public eye every four years sparking an interest for many wanting to get out and try hitting the slopes for the first time.

Winterplace Ski Resort sees a boom in new business every time the winter games roll around.

“What we find is someone who comes skiing three times, they all of a sudden embrace the sport and they become a lifetime advocate of the sport,” Executive Vice President of Winterplace Ski Resort Tom Wagner said.

Wagner added that you can’t become the next Lindsey Vonn or Shaun White overnight. He recommends at least three beginner lessons before hitting the slopes on your own.