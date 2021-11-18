Winter is coming, here are some tips to get your home storm ready

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With winter storms right around the corner the National Weather Service is reminding you to make sure your home is weather ready. We spoke with one local home improvement service to see what you should prioritize.

With the financial strain of the pandemic and the holiday season hitting wallets, President of Boss Services Harold Vie, shared some tips on what home maintenance and improvement projects you should prioritize heading into the cold months:

“Clean out your gutters and check all the drainage around your house,” Via said. “Keep the water away from the house and clean out your drainage dishes so when the snow and ice melt, it has a place to go.”

Via added when a storm hits and power could be an issue, staying warm should be your first priority. When it comes to heat, sealing up chimneys not in use and checking for drafty windows can help save you pennies when it comes to your heat bill.

“Take a candle and go around your window and see if it flickers to see if you have air coming through there,” Via added.

Meanwhile, the City of Beckley is making sure their department is ready to go the minute winter weather starts to hit

“Weve already got both of our salt bins full, about 800 tons of salt on hand,” Director of Public Works Jerry Stump said. “We have 8 snowplows on hand ready to go and two more put on.”

Via said every house is different when it comes to immediate needs and if you are worried about whether you should wait on certain home projects, contact your local contractor.