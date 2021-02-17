Winter storm to delay courthouse opening in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission announced a change of schedule at the courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Due to impending weather, Commissioner Dave Tolliver told 59News courthouse officer will open on a two-hour delay.

Chief Judge Darl Poling stated there will also be a change for those who are on the grand jury. Those jurors are to report to the courthouse at 10:30 a.m.

Watch for more information on the impending winter weather from 59News on-air, online and on your mobile device.