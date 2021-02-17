Winter storm to delay courthouse opening in Raleigh County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission announced a change of schedule at the courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Due to impending weather, Commissioner Dave Tolliver told 59News courthouse officer will open on a two-hour delay.

Chief Judge Darl Poling stated there will also be a change for those who are on the grand jury. Those jurors are to report to the courthouse at 10:30 a.m.

Watch for more information on the impending winter weather from 59News on-air, online and on your mobile device.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News
Untitled Document
StormTracker59 Meteorologists
Heidi Moore
Chief Meteorologist
Liam Healy
Meteorologist
Ann Lockard
Meteorologist

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News
StormTracker59