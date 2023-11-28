BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The winter season is much more than the arrival of the Christmas holiday.

It means the arrival of winter weather, from cold temperatures to the first flakes of snow.

Cold weather can have an impact on your own health, affecting both the young and elderly.

Eric Withrow, Director of Emergency Services at Beckley ARH, said injuries this time of the year are more common than people think.

“It is very frequent that we have patients presenting this time of the year with cold injuries, frostbite, chest pain. Those types of things going on very frequently,” Withrow said.

Withrow said the cold weather can put a lot of strain on your body.

People who suffer from COPD and Asthma can have a difficult time performing physical activities, especially in colder weather.

Withrow said frostbite and hypothermia are also things to look out for.

“You don’t want any expose skin during these extreme temperatures. Wind chills can drop the temperatures down rapidly. You might see a temperature of 15 degrees on it and it can be a -10 chill factor when it comes to the wind,” Withrow said.

When it comes to staying safe, Withrow said to never overexert your body and bundle up with appropriate clothing.

He also said to double check heating sources in your home before the temperatures start to drop.

“Staying prepared is going to keep yourself safe. Whether that’s in your vehicle with blankets and extra clothing. With that being said, just make sure your keeping your skin covered and not exposed to these cold temperatures,” Withrow said.