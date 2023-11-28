GHENT, WV (WVNS) — As the weather continues to get colder, there are some things to be aware of to keep your pets safe.

With wind chill settling in as the winter months grow closer humans are not the only ones that are vulnerable, your pets are at risk due to the cold weather as well. According to VetERinary Specialists of the Rockies, here are some dangers that the cold weather can bring for your furry friends.

While pets can be in danger due to the temperature dropping, even when it is still above freezing the wind chill can pose a problem. Extremities such as ears, nose, and paws are especially susceptible to wind chill which can cause hypothermia.

Like with humans, hypothermia in pets is caused by a low body temperature due to very cold temperatures. Wet fur and cold weather is a combination that puts pets at risk of hypothermia during the colder months, being submerged in cold water for long periods of time, and shock.

The normal body temperature for dogs should be between 101° F- 102.5° F, and a cat’s normal body temperature ranges from 100° F- 102.5° F. Normal body temperatures can differ however depending on other circumstances such as the pets age.

Temperatures under the normal range fall under hypothermia, however a pets body temperature becomes concerning when it is below 99° F. For dogs and cats, symptoms of hypothermia include pale skin, shivering, and listlessness on the verge of lethargy. If left alone for long periods of time hypothermia can be fatal, including comas, heart failure, and possibly other organs shutting down.

If you think that your pet has hypothermia, focus on getting them warm. Use warm blankets, or even keep a hot water bottle or wrapped heating pad close to your pet to bring their body temperature up. However make sure that the hot water bottle or heating pad is not directly on their skin, as it could possibly burn them, and make sure that it is not too hot. Rubbing your pet dry can help if their fur is wet, but do not rub them with a towel if you believe that they have frostbite as it can damage their skin.

Consistently check your pets temperature approximately every 10 minutes. If their temperature stays below 98° F take them to a vet immediately. When your pets body temperature goes to above 100° F remove the products used to warm them up so they do not overheat.

Frostbite is another concern that comes up as the weather gets colder. Frostbite is tissue damage caused by the cold weather. For pets, it can range from mild to severe, focusing on your pets’ ears, tail, and toes. The amount of fur a pet has and their size and age play a factor in the severity of frostbite. Hypothermia and frostbite often occur together, however frostbite is not as life-threatening as hypothermia unless they become septic due to an infection.

Pale skin is a sign of frostbite in cats and dogs, and a blueish-white color is a sign of restricted blood flow. The restricted blood flow is due to the body trying to keep essential organs functioning in extremely cold conditions.

Frostbite can also result in ice on the skin and the skin is often brittle and cold to the touch. Keep an eye out for these symptoms in your pets during cold weather and the varying severity of the symptoms:

First Degree: Pale, hard skin at the extremities that turns scaly, red, and swollen when warmed

Pale, hard skin at the extremities that turns scaly, red, and swollen when warmed Second Degree: Blistering on the skin

Blistering on the skin Third Degree: Skin darkening, which may occur over a period of several days, and the formation of gangrene

If you think that your pet may have frostbite, treat them similar to how you would if they had hypothermia by keeping them warm, just do not warm them directly with a heat source. Carefully pat the area with a warm, dry towel, but do not rub the area because it can cause pain and tissue damage to the area.

Hypothermia and frostbite are not the only things to keep an eye on your pets for however, poisoning from winter chemicals such as antifreeze and rock salt can also pose a problem.

Antifreeze is also harmful as it can often contain ethylene glycol which is poisonous for your pets. Antifreeze poisoning symptoms can include nausea/vomiting, wobbly walking, that can lead to seizures and coma. Some signs of salt poisoning are lethargy, vomiting, not eating, diarrhea, incoordination, excessive thirst and/or urination, tremors and seizures. If your pets show any of these symptoms, immediately take them to the vet.

Keeping your pet indoors during the winter and limiting their time outside in the cold is one way to decrease their chances of getting hypothermia or frostbite. Pets will have a varying tolerance to the cold depending on their size and fur thickness, although snow and ice can still irritate their paws. Trimming the hair around their paws is a good way to keep ice, snow, and salt from sticking to your pets feet. Coats, sweaters, and booties can also be used to keep your pet warm in the cold.

While some pets may handle the cold better than others, it is recommended to not leave your pets outside overnight or when you are not home. If they have to be outside make sure that they have access to shelter (straw can be used to keep them warm instead of blankets as blankets can freeze easily), and that they can get to water without it being blocked by ice.

Leaving your pet in a car during cold weather can be as harmful as leaving them in the car in hot weather, as the temperature in the car can get very low depending on how cold it is outside, so do not leave them in the car on their own.

Red, irritated paws, bleeding paws, lethargy, shaking/shivering, pale or blue gums/tongue, and skin and fur that is cold to the touch are all signs of a pet being outside for too long in the cold.

Unlike humans pets cannot tell you that they are cold, so you have to keep an eye out for any symptoms they may show. This is also a good time for pets to have a checkup at the vet, and cold weather can have an affect on some medical conditions such as arthritis in older pets.

Do not bathe your pets too often in the winter as it can dry out their skin and reduce the natural oils that is on their skin. You can wipe off their paws to clean off salt or mud when necessary instead of giving your pet a bath.

Keep any road salt or antifreeze away from where your pets can access them, and wipe their paws, stomach, and legs off if there is a chance they walked through salt so that they do not lick their paws and ingest salt. Also keep an eye out for any pets that may take shelter around your cars, especially cats, and look out for the risks that fireplaces and space heaters can have for pets.

These are a few things that can pose a danger for pets in the cold weather, so look out for your furry friends and make sure that they stay warm and safe as the temperatures start to drop.