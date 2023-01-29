GHENT, WV (WVNS) — While we might be in the dead of winter, Mother Nature hasn’t been exactly keeping up her end of the bargain, which is affecting those who enjoy hitting the slopes.

According to the National Weather Service, Beckley saw less than an inch of snow in December, far below its average of nearly half a foot of snow for the month.

While we’ve seen more snowfall in January, places like Winterplace Ski Resort have to make up for the lack of natural snow.

Josh Faber is the General Manager for Winterplace.

He said while the resort can make their own snow, if temperatures permit, but nothing beats what Mother Nature can produce.

“It reminds people that its winter,” said Faber. “It reminds people that we have snow, even though we’ve never lost any of the snow. It just reminds people that, hey, we should go skiing or tubing this weekend. So its a great, great spark for people’s interest and that’s the biggest help that we get from Mother Nature.”

Winterplace continues its 40th anniversary celebration with its anniversary bash the weekend of February 25th.