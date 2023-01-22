GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of parents and their kids hit the slopes as part of Winterplace’s Family Weekend.

The event is the first in a series celebrating the resort’s 40th anniversary this season.

A number of special activities were held, from face painting to a Mini Big Air contest for kids 12 years and younger.

Even Elsa from Frozen made an appearance.

The event was a big hit for both those who work at the resort and the families who visited.

“I talked to a lot of people in the community, a lot of locals that ski here all the time and they had a blast,” said Josh Faber, general manager of Winterplace. “They said there was just a spark and a feeling about the resort yesterday that those little feelings are very special.”

“It seems like there is a lot of different activities for different age groups and we have a bunch of kids ranging in age from five to 15,” added Beth-Ann Greenberg. “So it’s been nice to have different things to other than the normal skiing weekend.”

Faber says the Mini Big Air contest will return in February with a different configuration for kids to try out.

The resort’s big anniversary celebration bash will be held in February as well.