Winterplace officially opens for 2021 ski season

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– On Saturday, December 12, 2020, people laced up their boots and hit the slopes as Winterplace Ski Resort opened for the 2021 ski season. Tom Wagner, the Executive Vice President of Winterplace, said they anticipate a great season because of the temperatures.

“Well, this is opening day for the 2020-21 season and we had some great seasonal temperatures which allowed our snow makers to cover the hills and turn the slopes white,” Wagner said.

There are many different things this year because of the pandemic, Wagner said one thing skiers must do is wear a face.

“Everybody needs to wear a face covering inside the resort, in the lift lines, and of course when you are skiing and a lot of times skiers have a face covering just to keep them warm,” Wagner continued.

Skiers are encouraged to sit with their groups while riding the ski lifts. Skier, Elon Daily, and his friends came up from Atlanta Georgia to ski. He said this was the first time he skiing and he is excited to hit the slopes.

“I want to feel the breeze, I want to feel the exhilarating feeling of going 20 mph down a mountain. That’s what I want to feel,” Daily said.

Employees at the ski resort encourage people to pre order their tickets to avoid waiting in crowded lines.