GHENT, WV (WVNS) -Winterplace Ski Resort is a southern West Virginia attraction that brings in thousands of people every winter.

From snowboarding, to snowtubing, and skiing, this resort offers a place for those that are looking for a little outdoor adventure in the snow.

But what many people may not realize, is the amount of planning that goes into getting Winterplace ready for opening weekend.

Josh Faber, General Manager of Winterplace, says it all comes down to teamwork.

“The process of opening, it’s been very very busy couple weeks. The team has done an amazing job. Mountain operations has taken full advantage of any cold temperatures we have gotten. Which hasn’t been much. But we do have quite a bit of snow so the team has done great,” said Faber.

With the winter season slowly approaching, more snow is inevitable over the coming months.

Although we haven’t seen a major amount of natural snow fall yet this season, Winterplace is prepared for any weather.

Faber says making their own snow is Winterplace’s specialty.

“Well our snowmaking system is definitely our claim to fame. We can pump 7000 gallons a minute, ya know, if you think about that, that’s a ton of water. When it is cold, we are able to capitalize on that,” Faber told 59News.

Winterplace is a business that attracts both locals and tourists alike.

Nestled in southern West Virginia, this place offers a family fun environment. But it wouldn’t be possible without an all-hands-on-deck effort from every member of the Winterplace team.