WinterPlace Ski Resort holding Winter in July contest

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — While it definitely does not feel like winter outside, you can still get ready to hit the slopes. WinterPlace Ski Resort is holding its annual Winter in July contest.

For the month of July, resort staff will be selecting people to win fun prizes they can use once the snow starts falling. Executive Vice President Tom Wagner said even with temperatures in the high 80’s, winter will be here faster than we think.

“So we have a little drawing that we have every week, where we give away a couple free lift tickets, rentals and lessons to get people thinking about winter which is just around the bend,” Wagner said.

To apply for the contest, visit WinterPlace Ski Resort.