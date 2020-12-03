Winterplace Ski Resort looking to hire for upcoming season

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Are you looking for a winter job? Winterplace Ski Resort has you covered and is hiring for the 2020/2021 ski season.

Executive Vice President Tom Wagner, said there are quit a few jobs that need to be filled.

“We’ve got a lot of opportunities this winter for employment. Anywhere from the rental shop, to lift operations, the ski school, food and beverage,” Wagner said.

Winterplace typically becomes home to about 300 employees during the season. Wagner said working at the resort always comes with some big perks.

“You get the opportunity when you work here to ski for free so that is one of the motivators,” Wagner said.

Some people may be hesitant to start a new job during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wagner said keeping the employees and customers safe is the main priority.

“Our employees are going to need to take a pre screening everyday to make sure they ski well and be well. We always say don’t be the reason to lose the season so if you don’t feel well stay home,” Wager said.

Winterplace will require masks across the resort as well as extra sanitation measures to ensure everyone’s safety this winter. If you are interested in becoming part of the Winterplace family, the next step is simple.

“Just go online to the Winterplace website go under employment, fill the application out, we’ll call you and do an over the phone interview or a zoom interview and then once we open up we will get you in for orientation and we will start working, Wagner said.