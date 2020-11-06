Winterplace Ski Resort puts COVID-19 safety protocols in place

GHENT, WV (WVNS)- Ski lifts at Winterplace Ski Resort are empty, hanging above green grass. However, that won’t be the case for long.

Executive Vice President Tom Wagner, said they’re a few weeks away from potentially opening up snow covered mountains to the public.

“Well this year is going to be a little different than any other skiing year we’ve come into,” Wagner said.

Staff at Winterplace know COVID-19 concerns hang in the minds of those looking to hit the slopes.

Wagner said that’s why they’ve worked all summer to come up with a plan to keep people safe as they venture out into the snow.

“When you’re out on the hill, there’s physical distancing allowed for, but when we’re together and you can’t have that physical distance, we want to make sure everyone has or ask everyone to wear a face covering,” Wagner said.

Wagner said they’re also making sure you can be properly spaced out inside when you’re grabbing food or your equipment. You can expect to see some changes when renting equipment.

“Your skis you’ll be picking up outside the building, which is a little bit different. What we ask this year is everybody should look at their vehicles as their own personal ski lodge. That’s where you should change your clothes and that’s where you should leave your gear for the day as opposed to piling it inside,” Wagner said.

Wagner said all of this is in the works to ensure everyone stays safe.

“We’ve got an obligation to not only our staff, our guests that visit, but also the community in which we serve and operate. We want to do everything we can to make sure we’ve got a healthy help, and a healthy environment and community,” Wagner said.