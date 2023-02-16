GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Winterplace Ski Resort is celebrating its 40th Anniversary season this year, and you can join in and celebrate.

Winterplace is West Virginia’s largest Snow Tubing Park and favorite ski and snowboard destination. The resort is inviting families to hit the slopes for its 40th Anniversary with a weekend-long celebration from Saturday, February 25 through Sunday, February 26.

Everyone who is interested can enjoy exciting events for all ages including:

A Big Air freestyle competition at the resort’s new Heaven Holler Terrain Park

A family ski race

A snowtubing costume contest

A Yeti scavenger hunt

Face painting

A chance to meet Princess Elsa

Live entertainment and a variety of food truck options all weekend long

“I am excited to welcome families for a memorable weekend of fun on the slopes as we celebrate 40 incredible years. Since we first opened in 1983, we have been committed to providing our guests a premier winter recreational experience and are grateful to play a part in so many magical family memories throughout the years,” said Faber. Josh Faber, General Manager at Winterplace

The anniversary celebration kicks off Saturday with a special opportunity to meet one of Winterplace’s founders, Jerry Lauffer as he shares stories, photos and historic memorabilia from the ski resort’s early beginnings.

“We are so pleased Jerry can be here to celebrate with us. Our story is just getting started and we are looking forward to continuing the Winterplace legacy with the next generation of skiers and boarders.” Josh Faber, General Manager at Winterplace

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Although the events are designed to celebrate and commemorate the resort anniversary, all are welcome to come out and enjoy the resort whether they participate or not. Winterplace will be open for skiing, boarding and tubing from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. all weekend long