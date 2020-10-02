Wish granted for critically ill child in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation was in Fayette County, West Virginia on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. They were there to grant the wish of 3-year-old Axel.

Axel is from Edmond, WV and he is diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia. He had one wish and that was to have a Fire Truck playset.

“I love to play outside with my siblings. I love fire trucks,” said Axel

The Make-A-Wish foundation ensured Axel got what he most wanted, and much more. The community of Lansing, WV and neighboring areas in Fayette County participated in a parade. Not only were there real fire trucks, but also police cruisers, ambulances and more.