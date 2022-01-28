‘Wizard Weekend’ kicks off Saturday in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, W.V. (WVNS) — Calling all witches, wizards, and muggles, it’s going to be a magical weekend in Fayetteville.

Buckbeak the Hippogriff and his magical friends are ready for a wizarding weekend. Shops and storefronts in downtown Fayetteville have been turned into wand shops, potions classes, Gringotts Bank, and more.

After you’re sorted into your Hogwarts house you can check out all the magical things the town has to offer.

“There’s going to be a lot of themed activities in town like planting mandrakes, decorating a house flag, lots of different wand making, all the works,” explained Tabitha Stover of Visit Fayetteville. “All the shops in town are themed. People are going to be dressed up. We’ve got costume contests.”

The magic gets started Saturday at 1 p.m. in downtown Fayetteville. And the weekend concludes with a quidditch tournament on Sunday.