This story was originally published on Dec. 5 with only information from the complaint against Motta. It has since been updated with new information from a complaint against Duane Jenkins.

MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County woman allegedly shot her brother in the hand just days after they tried to get each other arrested for weed.

According to a criminal complaint, the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Orchard Hill Lane in Masontown for a reported domestic situation on Nov. 30. Deputies arrived on scene and met with 60-year-old Duane Jenkins and 69-year-old Cynthia Motta, a brother and sister pair who both live in the home, the complaint said.

Cynthia Motta

Both of them told police that the other had marijuana. After Jenkins showed deputies a bag of a “green leafy substance believed to be suspect marijuana,” Jenkins said that he planned to use the “weed” in an attempt to get his sister arrested. However, Motta said that the substance was “used inside the home in an attempt to get her brother arrested.”

Just a few days later on Dec. 3, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of shots being fired at the same residence on Orchard Hill Lane in Masontown, according to a different criminal complaint.

Prior to troopers arriving on scene, they learned that the male victim, later identified as Jenkins, had arrived at the caller’s home “and was bleeding all over,” troopers said.

When troopers arrived, they learned that Cynthia Motta “had discharged her firearm at her brother” and had struck him in the hand, according to the complaint.

Upon making contact with Motta, troopers noted she “appeared to be intoxicated as well as had a strong odor of an alcoholic coming from her person.” She then told troopers she shot him because “she was tired of the abuse,” the complaint said.

A search showed that there were three bullet holes in a window of the home, as well as three shell casings on the floor where the incident took place, according to the complaint. The complaint said that troopers also found a .380 handgun and saw blood on the home’s porch and a trail leading to the caller’s home.

Motta has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond. Jenkins was charged with possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 30 but is no longer in jail.