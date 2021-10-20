Woman arrested following investigation into stolen credit cards

HINTON, WV (WVNS) –A woman is facing charges following a burglary investigation.

Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary in the Brooks area of Hinton Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The victim told investigators several items were stolen, including several credit cards.

Deputies found the suspect Cora Brown, 31 of Hinton, in the Jumping Branch area.

Brown was arrested and charged with three counts of Fraudulent use of an Access Device and Petit Larceny.