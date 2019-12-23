Woman arrested for driving under the influence with kids in car

Breaking News
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A woman is behind bars for allegedly driving under the influence with two children in the backseat, according to court documents.

A state trooper pulled over a car in Beckley on Friday, Nov. 20, 2019 for a Be On The Lookout alert. The driver of the car, Deanna Straub, had two children in the car, a one-year-old and a three-month-old. Straub reportedly admitted to the trooper she smoked marijuana a few hours before and was up all night using meth.

The trooper also found several items on Straub stolen from WalMart.

Straub was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury, driving under the influence with minors in the vehicle, shoplifting, and impeding traffic. She is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

