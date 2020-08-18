Woman arrested for holding bank hostage with shotgun

KEYSER, WV (WVNS) — A woman is behind bars for reportedly walking into a credit union with a shotgun and demanded the FBI run a polygraph on her.

West Virginia State Police said Mary Ann Crossland went into the Chessie Federal Credit Union in Keyser Monday August 17, just before 2 p.m. with a shot gun. State troopers said Crossland would not allow the bank tellers to talk to anyone outside. She also reportedly held the employees and people inside the bank against their will.

Troopers said Crossland put the shotgun down for a few minutes to talk to negotiators on the phone. West Virginia State Police Special Response Team was able to get into the credit union and detained Crossland. The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office took Croosland into custody, charges are pending. She will be held in the Eastern Regional Jail.