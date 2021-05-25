Woman arrested on 55 counts of animal cruelty after pets found without food or water

DANESE, WV (WVNS) — A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after more than 50 animals are found living in deplorable conditions.

Fayette County Deputies were called to a home in Danese. There, they reportedly found five dogs which never received medical treatment or shots of any kind. Deputies got a search warrant for the inside of the home. Inside, deputies said they found a horrific scene. They discovered 47 dogs and three cats living in awful conditions with no food or water.

Deputies arrested Sharon Ann Ward, of Danese. Ward is charged with 55 counts of animal cruelty.

