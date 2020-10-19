Woman charged with animal cruelty after 2 cats found in empty apartment

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — A woman is behind bars for reportedly abandoning cats in an empty apartment.

According to court documents, Angela Skeens was evicted from an apartment in Glen Jean. A deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was called to accompany the landlord to make sure no one was in the apartment and he could clean it on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Inside the apartment, the landlord and deputy found what appeared to be animal urine and feces all over the floor, as well as boxes of some sort of crushed food.

Inside the bedroom, they found two cats. There was no litterbox or food for the animals.

Angela Skeens was arrested and charged with 2 counts of cruelty to animals. She’s being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond.